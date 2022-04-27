Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.60

Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.60 and traded as low as $23.29. Eastern shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 3,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $145.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eastern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern in the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

