Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDIT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

