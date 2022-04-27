Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,568,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,048,000 after purchasing an additional 348,165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 622,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 291,295 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

