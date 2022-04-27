Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 123.20 ($1.57). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.54), with a volume of 859,225 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) target price on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Elementis alerts:

The company has a market cap of £704.05 million and a P/E ratio of 403.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11.

In other news, insider Christine Soden bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,745.35).

About Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.