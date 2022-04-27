Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.34

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.34 and traded as low as $4.27. Eltek shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 771 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

