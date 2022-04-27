Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.30

Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and traded as high as $36.02. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 1,869 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

