Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.97

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.97 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 27,545,779 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £56.21 million and a PE ratio of -87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

