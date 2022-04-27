Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.97

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.97 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11), with a volume of 27,545,779 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £56.21 million and a PE ratio of -87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50.
Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)
