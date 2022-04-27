EnerSys Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnerSys in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $100.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 466.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 108,434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

