Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $235.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.53. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $286.89.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

