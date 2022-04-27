Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year.

MIST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of MIST opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.50. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

