Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 465.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

