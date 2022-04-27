Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,242.05

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,242.05 ($15.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,210 ($15.42). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,228 ($15.65), with a volume of 83,772 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,242.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,309.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of £606.03 million and a PE ratio of 48.92.
About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)
