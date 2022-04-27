Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,242.05

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,242.05 ($15.83) and traded as low as GBX 1,210 ($15.42). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,228 ($15.65), with a volume of 83,772 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,242.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,309.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of £606.03 million and a PE ratio of 48.92.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

