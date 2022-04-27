Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERFSF. Berenberg Bank raised Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($134.41) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($134.41) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $87.80 and a twelve month high of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

