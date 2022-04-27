Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.27. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 14,906 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of -0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.
About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
