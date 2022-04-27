Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $1.40. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 214,714,470 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

