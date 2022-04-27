Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $0.94. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 439,422 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolving Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $396,191 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

