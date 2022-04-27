Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $178.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day moving average is $180.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

