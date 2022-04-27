Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.