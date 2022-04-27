fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)
