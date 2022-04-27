First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.