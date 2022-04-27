First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.80% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 183,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.