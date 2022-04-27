Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 3,016 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVVC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

