Flower City Capital Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flower City Capital acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,421 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.89.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.