Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $422,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,254 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.89.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.