Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fraport from €65.00 ($69.89) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fraport from €57.00 ($61.29) to €54.00 ($58.06) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of FPRUY opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

