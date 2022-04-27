Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 223.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($91.29) to €83.40 ($89.68) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.97) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($65.59) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

