Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,262.08

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,262.08 ($16.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,302 ($16.59). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,268 ($16.16), with a volume of 33,381 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($33.58) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($37.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £499.79 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,262.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,664.06.
About Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.
