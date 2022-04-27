Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,262.08

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,262.08 ($16.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,302 ($16.59). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,268 ($16.16), with a volume of 33,381 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($33.58) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($37.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £499.79 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,262.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,664.06.

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($15.93), for a total transaction of £32,037.50 ($40,832.91).

About Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

