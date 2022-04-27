FY2022 Earnings Estimate for VIZIO Holding Corp. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VIZIO in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VZIO. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NYSE VZIO opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -34.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

