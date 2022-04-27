FY2022 EPS Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Lifted by DA Davidson

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.82. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.06. 1st Source has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $6,303,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,012,000 after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

