FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By US Capital Advisors

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $18.34 per share for the year.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.