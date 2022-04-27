FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reduced by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.71.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

