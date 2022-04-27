FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2026 earnings at $17.96 EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RARE. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $119.54.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,421 shares of company stock worth $1,613,909. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $8,579,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $52,268,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.