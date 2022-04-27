FY2025 EPS Estimates for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.40.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $187.19 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $170.44 and a 52 week high of $279.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,998,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

