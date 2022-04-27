GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$39.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.47 billion and a PE ratio of -21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$33.25 and a one year high of C$54.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -2.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. ATB Capital upped their price objective on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.19.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

