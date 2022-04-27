GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.99. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 31,257 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

