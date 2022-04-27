Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVCGet Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.41. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 61,870 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market cap of C$53.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.