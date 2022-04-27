Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.41. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 61,870 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market cap of C$53.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

