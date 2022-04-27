Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAND. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.10, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after purchasing an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 104,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 108,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 99,208 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

