GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 409.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

