Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $529.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,942,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.