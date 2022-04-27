Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “
Several other brokerages have also commented on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,942,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
