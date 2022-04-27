GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.16

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $2.56. GWG shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 70,204 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GWG by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GWG during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GWG by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GWG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GWG in the second quarter valued at $277,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets in North America, Asia, Western Europe, Latin and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Beneficient.

