Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.19

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and traded as high as $26.76. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 9,958 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $170.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

