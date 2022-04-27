Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.00

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 5.60 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,465,227 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.60.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

