HCI Group (HCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HCI opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.93 million, a P/E ratio of 230.72 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 129.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About HCI Group (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

