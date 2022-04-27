Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HP opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.94. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

