Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

HLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill purchased 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.