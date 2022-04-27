Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,209,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HIFS opened at $330.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.80. The firm has a market cap of $704.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $279.56 and a 1 year high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

