Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 47,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.