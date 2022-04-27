HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $415.47

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.47 ($5.30) and traded as low as GBX 240.50 ($3.07). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 241.50 ($3.08), with a volume of 59,766 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.47.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)
