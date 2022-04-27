Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.48. Iberdrola shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 43,149 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.
About Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDSF)
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.