IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.20

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.20 and traded as low as C$11.19. IBI Group shares last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 30,940 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBG. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$350.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.20.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$112.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

